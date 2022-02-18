East Bengal legend Sengupta dies after battle with Covid

Kolkata :

Former India midfielder and East Bengal legend Surajit Sengupta passed away at a city hospital on Thursday afternoon following his prolonged battle with Covid. He was 71 years old.





After testing positive for the coronavirus, Sengupta was admitted to the hospital on January 23 and was on ventilator support for the past four days.





The artistic right winger made his international debut against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 1974, and represented the country in 14 matches.





Sengupta stole the hearts of fans at the Kolkata Maidan in the 1970s with his magical dribbling skills, and was a perfectionist in scoring goals from an acute angle. He donned the jerseys of both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, for whom he struck 92 and 54 goals respectively.