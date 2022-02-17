INDvsWI: Used to feel bad for not finishing matches in past, says Suryakumar Yadav

Kolkata :

Stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav, who played a key role in India's six-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I, has revealed that he used to feel bad after failing to finish matches in the past.





During the run-chase in the first T20I, India were in a spot of bother after losing few quick wickets during the middle overs. However, in-form Suryakumar (34 off 18) then took control of the chase and his crucial 48 runs partnership with Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 13) down the order helped India cross the victory line.





"It was very important for me to stay till the end and finish off the game. I have been in this situation many times. Every time, when I used to get out, leaving 20-25 runs behind, I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect. I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. Very happy to be on the winning side," Suyakumar said in the post-match press conference.





Heaping praise on his batting partner Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar said "The way he came into bat, that positivity rubbed off on me. He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for the both of us to stay there and finish off the game."





The stylish batter also mentioned that skipper Rohit Sharma is leading from the front and continuing his classical batting, which he has been doing over the years now.





Rohit took the aggressive route and hit three sixes and 4 boundaries in his 64-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan before Suryakumar and Venkatesh put on the finishing touches.





"What to say? The entire world is seeing his batting. He is a class player. He played the way he has been playing for India all these years. He is not doing anything different," said Suryakumar.





"When he is batting in the powerplay, when he feels he is in good touch, he is capitalising on it. He is doing it wonderfully, leading from the front," he added.