Receiving debut T20I cap from Chahal was special, says Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata :

Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. In the game, Bishnoi dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell.





"Everyone has a dream of playing for India. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice, Rahul Dravid sir welcomed me.





I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the practice sessions. I have to learn a lot and I will strive to do my best for the team," Bishnoi said in an episode of 'Chahal TV'.





"When I was presented with my debut cap, I felt really good. I received the cap from Yuzvendra Chahal so it was more special.





I got the opportunity so I tried my best to do well for the side. The planning was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room," he added.





Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.





With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same venue.