Chennaiyin, Odisha play out exciting draw

Playing under Sabir Pasha for the first time, Chennaiyin FC gave a good account of itself

Vasco da Gama :

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 Indian Super League draw at the Tilak Maidan here on Wednesday.





The result did good to neither team since both had to win the match to keep alive their slim play-off hopes. However, seventh-placed OFC (22 points from 17 games) and No.8 CFC (20 points from 17 games) are still mathematically not out of the top-four race.





Rahim Ali opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the second minute before Javi Hernandez equalised for Odisha with a stunner in the 18th. Jonathas de Jesus (51’) gave OFC the lead at the start of the second half only for CFC striker Nerijus Valskis to come up with the leveller in the 69th.





Chennaiyin, playing under interim coach Sabir Pasha for the first time, got off to a brilliant start as an unmarked Rahim tucked the ball in after a Valskis free-kick was blocked. Although CFC dominated the opening period, OFC levelled the score via Javi.





The Spanish midfielder played a great one-two with Jonathas before curling the ball into the net from outside the box. Odisha began the second half on the front foot, thanks to an alert Jonathas. The Brazilian striker smashed home a rebound after the Chennaiyin defenders failed to clear the ball inside the area.





However, Valskis made it 2-2 with a powerful header following a good cross from the left flank.





RESULT: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Rahim 2, Valskis 69) drew with Odisha FC 2 (Javi 18, Jonathas 51)