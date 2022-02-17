Mbappe stars for PSG, City crushes Sporting

Paris :

Kylian Mbappe netted the winning goal in stoppage time as Paris Saint Germain edged out Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg here on Tuesday.





Mbappe came up with a brilliant solo effort, dribbling past a couple of Real defenders before slotting the ball between goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ legs.





On a night when the home team dominated, Lionel Messi missed a penalty and did not have his best of matches.





In Lisbon, Manchester City delivered a stunning performance to crush Sporting 5-0. Bernardo Silva bagged a first-half brace while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling struck a goal apiece in the lop-sided first leg.





RESULTS: Round-of-16: First leg: Paris Saint Germain 1 (K Mbappe 90) bt Real Madrid 0; Sporting 0 lost to Manchester City 5 (R Mahrez 7, B Silva 17 & 44, P Foden 32, R Sterling 58)