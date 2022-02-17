Kochi gets the better of Chennai in Prime Volleyball

Chennai :

Kochi Blue Spikers secured its maiden victory in the Prime Volleyball League as it defeated a winless Chennai Blitz 3-2 (15-12, 15-11, 14-15, 12-15, 15-10) in a thrilling contest at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.





Kochi’s Cody Caldwell was named the man of the match for his scintillating performance against Chennai, which slumped to its fourth successive defeat.





With nothing to show on the points table, Blitz, which has two matches remaining in the round-robin stage, is virtually out of contention for a place in the next round.





The out-of-form Chennai conceded the opening two sets to Kochi that won them by scorelines of 15-12 and 15-11. But, Blitz made a good comeback in the third and fourth sets, winning them 15-14 and 15-12 respectively, to take the encounter to the decider.





However, in the fifth and final set, Chennai let Kochi take home two points for the triumph. Blitz was second best in the deciding set that ended 15-10 in favour of Blue Spikers.