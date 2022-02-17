Tamil Nadu begins Ranji campaign against Delhi

Chennai :

After a fine white-ball campaign, Tamil Nadu would be hungry to deliver the goods in the Ranji Trophy that begins on Thursday.





The Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu – which clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and reached the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy – has been pitted alongside Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in Elite Group H and will play its Ranji pool matches in Guwahati. The southern state side will begin its red-ball run with a clash against Delhi at the ACA Stadium.





Speaking to DT Next, Tamil Nadu head coach M Venkataramana said that the team is prepared for the challenge ahead. “The practice sessions went well and we are keen to get started. We got together once the BCCI made the announcement [regarding the revised schedule],” said Venkataramana.





“Prior to that, the boys could train only in bits-and-pieces mode due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the restrictions that were in place.” Venkataramana, who hopes to guide Tamil Nadu to its second Ranji title, wants the team to get into the flow since the players are returning to red-ball action after a lengthy lay-off.





“The boys are playing after almost two years. The start is very important. The boys are talented and they possess the skills to play at a high level. It is now time for us to deliver good performances [on the field]. We have only three matches in the group stage; we should do well to finish top [of the table],” Venkataramana went on to add.



