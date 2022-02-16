First ever all-women officers’ sailing expedition flagged off

Chennai :

To encourage and motivate more women into joining sailing as an adventure sport, an All Arms All Women Officers’ sailing expedition via Chennai-Vizag-Chennai was undertaken for the first time in the history of the Indian Army.





The All Women Officers Offshore Sailing Expedition was organized under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing Southern Command Sailing Node and EME Sailing Association (MCEME) on Tuesday.





The expedition was flagged off by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, from the Chennai Port.





She complimented MCEME, EME Sailing Association, the Southern Command Sailing Node and the Army Adventure Wing for organising the event, and said that it demonstrates the strength and vigour of women officers in the Indian Army.





She said that the expedition would not only give an impetus to sailing as a sport, but would also inspire and motivate young girls to join the armed forces.





Major Mukta S Gautam from the Corps of EME is leading the expedition with the team comprising Majors Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi and Sanjana Mittal and Captains Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki and Sonal Goyal.





The officers have been trained in blue water sailing and have undergone rigorous training under the tutelage of EME Sailing Association and HBTC Marve.