London :

‘Prepared to sacrifice titles if asked to take jab’Men’s World No.1 Novak Djokovic said that he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon later this year rather than get vaccinated for Covid, if forced to choose.





The 20-time Grand Slam champion stated that he is still unvaccinated and added that he is prepared to sacrifice titles in order to stay that way.





The Serb was deported from Australia last month for losing a visa appeal and was forced to miss the opening Slam of the year. “I have never said that I am part of the [anti-vaccination] movement,” Djokovic said in a BBC interview that was broadcast on Tuesday.





“Everyone has the right to choose, act and say whatever they feel is appropriate for them.. the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential. I am trying to be in tune with my body. Based on all the information that I got, I [have] decided not to take the vaccine, as of today. I understand the consequences of my decision.”





Asked if he is ready to miss the French Open, he responded: “That is the price I am willing to pay.” When asked if he would be prepared to skip Wimbledon, he replied: “Yes.” Rules in France and England could change in the coming months, which would allow the unvaccinated Djokovic to compete at the majors.





Talking about the off-field drama ahead of the Australian Open, the 34-year-old said: “I was deported from Australia because the minister for immigration used his discretional right to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city (Melbourne), which I completely disagree with.”