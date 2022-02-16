Sabir Pasha hopes for a positive start

Chennai :

Interim coach Sabir Pasha will be in charge of Chennaiyin FC for the first time when the ‘Marina Machans’ takes on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Wednesday.





Sabir, a Chennaiyin backroom staff since 2016, will occupy the hot seat for the rest of the season as the two-time ISL champion parted ways with Bozidar Bandovic last week following poor performances. The 49-year-old previously donned the hat of an Indian assistant coach to each of the five former CFC managers. Having taken over the reins, Sabir hopes to infuse the team – that is currently down and out – with confidence.





“We have talented players [in our squad]. Bringing out their best matters the most [at the moment]. We need to make sure that they are comfortable on the field. They should be able to show their natural ability. We have to concentrate on that. Once I set that right, everything will fall into place,” said Sabir, one of the longest-serving members at the club.





“We have to come together [in this difficult situation] and do our best. When the players reach their maximum [level], we will be a strong side. I can promise you one thing. I will approach this (Odisha) match in a positive way. Changes will be made,” added Sabir, who also stated that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from.





Chennaiyin looked uninspiring under previous head coach Bandovic and has accumulated just 19 points from 16 matches. If it wants to stay alive, eighth-placed CFC will have to come back with nothing but three points against No.7 Odisha (21 points from 16 games).