Action after auction

Kolkata :

Flush with exciting talent and focussed on the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led India will aim to get its combination right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning on Wednesday here.





India was one of the pre-tournament favourites for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE but made a shocking exit in the group stage. So, India, which has a packed T20 calendar in front of it, would look to rebuild the team ahead of the marquee event that starts in October.





Rohit, who recently replaced Virat Kohli as the T20I skipper, would hope to sort out issues such as the opening blues, middle-lower order conundrum, and bowling attack make-up. With KL Rahul out of the home series with a left hamstring strain, Rohit will have to find out his next best opening partner in the shortest format.





In the preceding ODI series against West Indies, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant were used at the top of the order alongside Rohit. In the recent Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, dashing wicketkeeper-batter Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 15.25 crore, underlining his credentials. Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other available opening options for Team India.













The packed white-ball calendar gives Rohit the option to try both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav – middle-order batters – in the playing eleven. The duo was in fine form in the ODI series that the host handsomely won 3-0. Lower down the order, India has the likes of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Harshal Patel.





Meanwhile, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies, which came up with a flop show in the 50-over series, would be hungry to put up a strong fight in the T20Is.





Leave Kohli alone, says skipper Rohit





In no mood to talk about the lean patch that Kohli is enduring, Rohit on Tuesday said that everything would fall in place if the chatter around the former stops.





“I think it starts from you guys (media),” the India skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli’s lack of big scores cropped up. “If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of,” added Rohit.