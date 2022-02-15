Jerome stars in Calicut’s maiden win

Hyderabad :

Calicut Heroes registered its first victory in the Prime Volleyball League after beating Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Calicut won by a scoreline of 15-12, 15-12, 15-9, 14-15, 15-13 and secured two points for its triumph. Jerome was adjudged the man of the match for leading Heroes from the front while American veteran David Lee also played a pivotal role in the team’s maiden victory. Calicut ensured a win at the conclusion of the third set, but could not make a clean sweep as it went down narrowly in the hard-fought fourth.



