PKL: Sachin helps Pirates beat Titans

Bangalore :

Sachin picked up a match-winning tally of 14 points (13 raid points and 1 tackle point) to help Patna Pirates defeat Telugu Titans 38-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday. Left-corner defender Mohammadreza Shadlu Chiyaneh was equally impressive for Pirates and earned five tackle points. With the victory, table-topper Patna (75 points from 19 matches) ensured a top-two finish in the standings. Titans remains at the bottom of the pile with 27 points off 20 games. Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal (14 raid points) guided UP Yoddha to a 44-28 win over Dabang Delhi.



