Kuldeep replaces injured Washington Sundar in T20I series vs West Indies

Kolkata :

India suffered a setback as all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the T20I series against the West Indies with a hamstring strain. He was injured during the last ODI on February 11 at Ahmedabad but ruled out on Monday, just two days ahead of the first match at the T20I series at the Eden Gardens here.





The national selection committee named Kuldeep Yadav as replacement for Sunday for the three-match T20I series, the BCCI informed in a release on Monday.





“All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release.





“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement,” he said.





The two teams have already reached Kolkata from Ahmedabad where India had blanked the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series. The teams have held their first practice sessions at the Eden Garden ahead of the three-match T20I series.





India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.