Fit-again Edmeades returns for final round

Bangalore :

Edmeades had collapsed at the auction room of the ITC Gardenia Hotel here on Saturday while conducting the bidding for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The BCCI then summoned veteran TV presenter Charu Sharma, who rushed in to fill for Edmeades and did a commendable job on both days.





Before the final hour on Sunday, Sharma handed the auction gavel back to its rightful owner Edmeades, who was nattily dressed in sharp suit. He thanked Sharma, who also got his round of applause, before jokingly saying that the BCCI would do well to put a fence on the podium, which would have probably stopped him from falling down. Earlier on Sunday, the BCCI had posted a message from Edmeades, who had apologised for his day-long absence due to the health scare.





“I am sorry that I can’t be in person with you today. As you can see, I am absolutely fine but I wasn’t going to be able to give 100 per cent performance, which will be unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders and most importantly the players. I just want to thank people all around the world who have sent me good wishes,” Edmeades said.





“I am also thankful to Charu (Sharma) for stepping on such short notice. The show must go on. I hope to see you later on but in the meantime, it is good luck to you for the bidding,” Edmeades added in the video message.



