Chennai no match for Hyderabad

Hyderabad earned an extra point – three in total – for its clean sweep. Its opponent Chennai suffered its third loss on the bounce, having previously gone down to Ahmedabad Defenders and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The Mohan Ukkrapandian-led Blitz gifted the opener to Black Hawks 14-15, after holding as many as five set points. Hyderabad continued its domination in the second set and doubled its cushion by pocketing it 15-11.





‘Home’ team Black Hawks clinched the match in the third set itself, thanks to a close 15-14 triumph. High on confidence after winning three successive sets, Hyderabad secured the fourth comfortably, with a 15-7 scoreline. Black Hawks completed the sweep in the fifth and final set, edging out Blitz (15-13) for another time in the contest.