Pro Kabaddi League 8: Haryana beats U Mumba

Bangalore :

Skipper Vikash Kandola (14 points) and Ashish (13 points) scored ‘Super 10s’ for Haryana Steelers, which posted a 37-26 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 here on Sunday. The defeat hampered U Mumba’s (53 points from 19 matches) chances of qualifying for the play-offs. With the crucial victory, Haryana (63 points from 20 matches) inched a step closer to the top-two spots that offer an advantage in the next round. Steelers controlled the match from start to finish, thanks to a rampant show from the raiding duo of Vikash and Ashish. U Mumba had a day to forget, with its captain Fazel Atrachali enduring a poor outing.



