IPL 2022 Auction - Day 2 Roundup: Costly buys, unsold and complete players list

Chennai :

Auctions of one of the costliest sporting events has come to an end with old franchises trying to strengthen their sides and new franchises coming with a fresh mix of players. A total of 204 players have been brought by the 10 teams.





Newcomer Lucknow Supergiants has completely spent its budget on players while IPL regulars like CSK (Rs 2.95 crores), RCB (Rs 1.55 crores) and Punjab Kings (Rs 3.45 crores) have been conservative in spending. Only the tournament would decide which strategy will pay off.





Indian young talents Akash Madhwal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Chandrol and Shrivank Vashisth have to wait another year to showcase their talent as they have gone unsold at the end of the auction. Shockingly, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and "Mr IPL" Suresh Raina remained unsold.





Old IPL matches will move CSK fans into nostalgia, as star performers of the team Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis will not be seen donning the yellow jersey.





Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crores- Mumbai Indians) turns out to be the costliest buy in this auction. Second being the swing sensation Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crores - CSK). Among foreigners, 28-year-old English cricketer Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.5 crores- PK) had a bountiful auction despite not holding a remarkable IPL record.





Here's the complete team list of all the 10 teams: (R - Retained)





Chennai Super Kings -





MS Dhoni (R), Ravindra Jadeja (R), Robin Uthappa, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Moeen Ali (R), Ruturaj Gaikwad (R), Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma





Lucknow Super Giants -

Marcus Stoinis (R), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (R) Ravi Bishnoi (R), Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav





Gujarat Titans -





Shubman Gill (R), Jason Roy, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (R) Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (R), Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph





Delhi Capitals -





Prithvi Shaw (R), Anrich Nortje (R), Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (R), Axar Patel (R), Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal





Sunrisers Hyderabad -

Kane Williamson (R), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Umran Malik (R), R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Abdul Samad (R), Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Sean Abbott, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod





Kolkata Knight Riders -

Andre Russell (R), Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Sunil Narine (R), Varun Chakravarthy (R), Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer (R), Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar





Mumbai Indians -

Rohit Sharma (R), Suryakumar Yadav (R), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard (R), Jasprit Bumrah (R), N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi





Punjab Kings -





Mayank Agarwal (R), Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell , Arshdeep Singh (R) Ishan Porel, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis





Rajasthan Royals -





Sanju Samson (R), R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal (R), Jos Buttler (R), Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka





Royal Challengers Bangalore -





Virat Kohli (R), Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell (R), Mohammed Siraj (R) Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad