Sun, Feb 13, 2022

Live: IPL Auction 2022, Day 2 to finalise squads

Published: Feb 13,202212:04 PM

Updated: Feb 13,202201:04 PM

IPL mega auction 2022 live updates

Image credit: Twitter/@IPL
Chennai:
Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as per the schedule hapenned yesterday at Bengaluru. The auction bidding process of the 10 marquee players, with India's ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan were up for the grabs with 600 players were in the auction list.

Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.


Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 crore. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs crore.

Live Updates for IPL 2022 Auction, Day 2:


  • Marco Jansen is SOLD to Sun Risers Hyderbad for INR 4.2 crore.
  • West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 6 crore.
  • Chris Jordan is unsold.
  • Vijay Shankar is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.40 crore.
  • Jayant Yadav is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.70 crore
  • James Neesham is unsold
  • Dominic Drakes is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.10 crore
  • Hugh Edmeades in fine now. The IPL posted a video message on its Twitter that read: I am very sorry that I cannot be present at the auction room. I am absolutely fine, but I felt that I could not give my 100%. I thank people, from around the world, for their kind messages. Good luck to Charu [Sharma].
  • Liam Livingstone is sold to Punjab Kings for INR 11.50 crore.
  • Eoin Morgan, Saurabh Tiwary, Aaron Finch and Cheteshwar Pujara is unsold.
  • Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is unsold
    • Mandeep Singh is sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.10 crore.
    • Dawid Malan is unsold.
    • Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore
    • Aiden Markram and he is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderbad for INR 2.6 crore. 

