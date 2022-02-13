Live: IPL Auction 2022, Day 2 to finalise squads

IPL mega auction 2022 live updates
- Marco Jansen is SOLD to Sun Risers Hyderbad for INR 4.2 crore.
- West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 6 crore.
- Chris Jordan is unsold.
- Vijay Shankar is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.40 crore.
- Jayant Yadav is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.70 crore
- James Neesham is unsold
- Dominic Drakes is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.10 crore
- Hugh Edmeades in fine now. The IPL posted a video message on its Twitter that read: I am very sorry that I cannot be present at the auction room. I am absolutely fine, but I felt that I could not give my 100%. I thank people, from around the world, for their kind messages. Good luck to Charu [Sharma].
- Liam Livingstone is sold to Punjab Kings for INR 11.50 crore.
- Eoin Morgan, Saurabh Tiwary, Aaron Finch and Cheteshwar Pujara is unsold.
- Mandeep Singh is sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.10 crore.
- Dawid Malan is unsold.
- Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore
- Aiden Markram and he is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderbad for INR 2.6 crore.
