Live: IPL Auction 2022, Day 2 to finalise squads

Chennai :

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as per the schedule hapenned yesterday at Bengaluru. The auction bidding process of the 10 marquee players, with India's ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan were up for the grabs with 600 players were in the auction list.

Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.





Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 crore. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs crore.