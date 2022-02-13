Tamil Thalaivas goes down fighting

Chennai :

The losing streak of Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 extended to three matches as it went down fighting 31-32 to Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru on Saturday.





Thalaivas has 47 points from 19 games following its eighth defeat of the season while Delhi has 65 points off 19 fixtures after its tenth victory. The Tamil Nadu team was behind by seven points (10-17) at the half-time breather, but mounted a comeback in the second period. However, it was not enough to even level the scores at the end.





Despite not being at his menacing best following an injury lay-off, Delhi raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) proved to be the game-changer. The remaining six members of the DD ‘Starting Seven’ contributed at least a point each.





Manjeet (10 raid points) was the chief contributor for a depleted Thalaivas, which did not have the services of Ajinkya Pawar on the night. The southern team, led by PO Surjeet Singh, will have to win its remaining three fixtures in the double round-robin stage to have any hope of making it to the PKL 2021-22 play-offs.