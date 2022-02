IPL Mega Auction Live: Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore, becomes most expensive uncapped player

Chennai :

IPL Auction 2022 Live: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.





* Rahul Tewatia (base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore.





* Shahrukh Khan (base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore.





* Rahul Tripathi (base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.50 crore





* Shardul Thakur sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.





* India pacer Deepak Chahar on Saturday got acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14 crores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. For Chahar, a bidding war took place between CSK and Rajasthan Royals and the pacer ultimately went to Chennai.





* T Natarajan, base price of Rs 1 crore, has returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.





* Ishan Kishan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, most expensive buy on Day 1. India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. For Kishan, a bidding war took place between Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and in the end, the left-handed batter went to Mumbai Indians.





* India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is a more than capable left-handed batter, has been picked up for Rs 8.75 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. (base price of Rs 1.5 crore).





* IPL auction 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga, base price of Rs 1 crore sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the costliest Sri Lankan player at IPL 2022.