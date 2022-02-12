IPL 2022 Auction: Shreyas Iyer sold to KKR for Rs 12.25 Crore, Punjab Kings bag Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan

Bangalore :

IPL mega auction live updates: India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. A bidding war for Iyer took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. A bidding war for Boult took place between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians.





India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday was picked by Punjab Kings. It all started with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, but in the end, the left-handed batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 cr.





Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, and in the end, the seasoned spinner was acquired by Royals for the price of Rs 5 crores.





Meanwhile, Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Saturday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore. A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants were involved in a bidding war for Australia's Test captain, Cummins.





The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.





A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.





INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.





There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.





A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.