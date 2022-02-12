Live: IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Live updates for IPL 2022 Mega Auction
- Manish Pandey is sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4.6 Crore
.@im_manishpandey is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 4.6 Crore#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- David Warner is sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 Crore
.@davidwarner31 is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 6.25 Crore#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Mohammed Shami is sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore
.@MdShami11 is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 6.25 Crore 👌👏#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Quinton De Kock is sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore
.@QuinnyDeKock69 is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 6.75 crore#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Faf Du Plessis sold for RCB for INR 7 Crore
SOLD - @faf1307 goes to @RCBTweets for INR 7 Crore#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Shreyas Iyer goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.
.@ShreyasIyer15 is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 12.25 Crore 👌💰👏#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Kagiso Rabada goes to to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.
Kagiso Rabada is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 9.25 Crores 🥳💰#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Trent Boult is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 Crore
Trent Boult it is & he goes to @rajasthanroyals#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompaniespic.twitter.com/YsqqqsJAQR— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Pat Cummins goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for 7.25 cr
HE IS BACK with @KKRiders - Congratulations to @patcummins30pic.twitter.com/8NUbHvPN3O— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- Ashwin Ravichandran to play for Rajasthan Royals sole for 5 crore.
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on being a part of @rajasthanroyals#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompaniespic.twitter.com/hxXN8g8Nmv— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
- It all started with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, but in the end, the left-handed batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 cr.
Congratulations to @SDhawan25#TATAIPLAuction@TataCompaniespic.twitter.com/8LepZC7F2R— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
