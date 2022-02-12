Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Live: IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Published: Feb 12,202212:31 PM by Online desk

Updated: Feb 12,202201:24 PM

Live updates for IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Chennai:
The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

LIVE UPDATES:
  • Manish Pandey is sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4.6 Crore
  • David Warner is sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 Crore
  • Quinton De Kock is sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore
  • Faf Du Plessis sold for RCB for INR 7 Crore
  • Kagiso Rabada goes to to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.

