Stage all set for new journey: CSK's post ahead IPL event today

CSK aka Chennai Super Kings, the MS Dhoni-led team which has made full use of retention and retained 4 players - Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore), and MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore) even before the IPL mega auction 2022 that is scheduled to take place on Feb 12th and 13th in Bengaluru.





The team has now shared a post relating to the 15th IPL mega auction saying Auction Arambam, "Lights, camera and auction! The stage is set for a new journey. What's the Vidiyal emotion #Superfans? #Superauction #WhistlePodu" read the post.

The 15th IPL auction is set to be the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept for the reason being most franchises don’t want their stable core to be tinkered with. After 4 years, the mega auction in total will consist of 590 players (370 Indians and 220 overseas).