Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Five Tamil Nadu hockey players in Junior TOPS

Published: Feb 12,202206:15 AM

The five selected players with MP K Kanimozhi
Chennai:  Five Tamil Nadu hockey players – R Nishi Deva Arul, V Aravind, R Kaviarasan, B Sathish and N Dhilipan – have been selected for the Junior Target Olympic Podium Scheme (Jr. TOPS) and the National Centre of Excellence camp in Bengaluru. 

The quintet represented the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) at the 11th Junior Men’s National Championship that was hosted in Kovilpatti recently. MP K Kanimozhi congratulated the players at her office in Thoothukudi, in the presence of HUTN president Sekar J Manoharan.

Conversations