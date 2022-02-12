Five Tamil Nadu hockey players in Junior TOPS

Chennai :





The quintet represented the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) at the 11th Junior Men’s National Championship that was hosted in Kovilpatti recently. MP K Kanimozhi congratulated the players at her office in Thoothukudi, in the presence of HUTN president Sekar J Manoharan.

Five Tamil Nadu hockey players – R Nishi Deva Arul, V Aravind, R Kaviarasan, B Sathish and N Dhilipan – have been selected for the Junior Target Olympic Podium Scheme (Jr. TOPS) and the National Centre of Excellence camp in Bengaluru.