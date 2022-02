KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against the West Indies (Credit: AFP)

Chennai :

India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against the West Indies due to injuries: BCCI.





IND vs WI: T20I Series, KL Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of the series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements: BCCI