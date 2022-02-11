Fans and players are all set for the IPL Auction 2022

Chennai :

The Punjab Kings IPL team which is co-owned by actress Preity G Zinta said she will not attend the IPL auction this year. She stated that she won't able to travel and leave her newborn twins and asked the fans for the team player suggestion in her Instagram.

The actress on Friday shared a photo of her in Instagram saying, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days has been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears."