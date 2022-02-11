Prasidh flattered by Rohit’s praise

Ahmedabad :

The high praise from his skipper Rohit Sharma was very flattering, pacer Prasidh Krishna said after emerging as the star performer with his excellent bowling in India’s 44-run win over the West Indies in the second ODI here.





“That was something very flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. Coming from him, I am very happy,” Prasidh said at the post-match press conference on Wednesday.





Rohit was awestruck by the sensational spell of Prasidh, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his four wickets for just 12 runs in nine overs, which included three maidens. “I have never seen a spell like that in India for a long time now. Prasidh bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going,” Rohit had said at the presentation ceremony.





The bowler said that he has been striving to get consistent and was pleased that his efforts have paid off.





“Personally, like I said, I have been putting in the yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened. “It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then,” Prasidh said at the post-match press conference.