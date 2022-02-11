Whitewash in sight

Ahmedabad :

The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India, which is faced with a problem of plenty, as it eyes a clean sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI here on Friday.





Host India heads into the final match of the series after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two games, which it won comfortably. Senior opener Dhawan was among the four players, including a reserve bowler, who had tested positive for Covid-19 just four days ahead of the start of the ODI leg.





But now that the southpaw is back, the Indian team could be forced to make a few changes to its winning combination. In his absence, the team management opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second.





After his side’s 44-run win in the second game on Wednesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that Dhawan will be back for the last match of the ODI series.





“We will get Shikhar back for next game, and he needs some game time. It is not always the results. We wanted to try it one game,” Rohit had said.





This means that vice-captain KL Rahul would continue to bat in the middle-order along with former skipper Virat Kohli, whose search for his 71st international hundred continues.





The host which was restricted to 237 for nine in the second game, would be keen to post a big score if it again bats first. Skipper Rohit failed in the last game but it is common knowledge that he can take on any attack on his day, and so is the case with Dhawan.





Pant will go back to the middle-order alongside Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to retain his place after emerging as the team’s highest scorer in the second match following a top-order collapse. In all probability, all-rounder Deepak Hooda would have to make way for Dhawan in the playing XI. All the middle-order batters -- be it Pant, Suryakumar, Kohli or Rahul -- would be keen to get some more runs under their belt and end the ODI leg on a high. It remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer can make the playing XI or not. The Indian bowlers dished out a clinical show in the two preceding matches, dismissing their opponents for 176 and 193, respectively.