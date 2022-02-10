IPL: Gujarat Titans is the name of new team

New Delhi :





“The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on the deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch,” Titans said in a statement. A representative of the franchise, Siddharth Patel said: “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name Titans.” Besides Hardik, Titans, which has Ashish Nehra as its head coach, has acquired the services of India opener Shubman Gill and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League team will be called Gujarat Titans, the franchise announced on Wednesday. The Ahmedabad franchise, which is owned by private equity firm CVC Capital and will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022, said that the name was chosen to pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy.