Yoddha pips Tamil Thalaivas 41-39

The Tamil Thalaivas defence (in yellow) was not up to the mark

Chennai :

UP Yoddha dented Tamil Thalaivas’ chances of qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 play-offs with a 41-39 victory in Bengaluru on Wednesday.





Thalaivas, with 46 points from 18 matches, stays in the bottom half of the table and will have to win its remaining four fixtures to have an outside chance. Having earned 52 points off 18 games, UP has fate in its own hands in the business end of the competition.





Yoddha raiders Surender Gill (13 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) secured ‘Super 10s’ in a contest that was decided only at the end. The Thalaivas raiding trio of Manjeet (12 points – 11 raid points and 1 tackle point), Himanshu (8 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (7 points) did its job but the defensive department had one of its worst outings in PKL 2021-22.





Club captain and experienced cover defender PO Surjeet Singh was not a part of the matchday squad, with Manjeet leading the team in his absence. Thalaivas badly missed Surjeet although he has not been in the best of form lately. UP, which was down 20-22 at the break, inflicted two ‘All Outs’ – one in each half – and it proved crucial.





Result: Tamil Thalaivas 39 lost to UP Yoddha 41