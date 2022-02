BCCI felicitates Under-19 WC heroes

Ahmedabad :





National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was present on the occasion, so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal and a few other senior officials from state bodies. The BCCI had announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the playing squad and Rs 25 lakh for every support staff.

The BCCI on Wednesday felicitated the victorious Indian Under-19 contingent on the sidelines of the second India-West Indies ODI here. The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, enjoyed the match from the stands along with head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.