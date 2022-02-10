BCCI felicitates Under-19 WC heroes

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was present on the occasion, so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal and a few other senior officials from state bodies.
Ahmedabad: The BCCI on Wednesday felicitated the victorious Indian Under-19 contingent on the sidelines of the second India-West Indies ODI here. The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, enjoyed the match from the stands along with head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.
National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was present on the occasion, so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal and a few other senior officials from state bodies. The BCCI had announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the playing squad and Rs 25 lakh for every support staff.
