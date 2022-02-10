Goa inflicts heavy defeat on listless Chennaiyin

Chennai :





On the stroke of half-time, Chennaiyin centre-back Narayan Das (45’) put the ball in his own net, which summed up the team’s night. Goa, which snapped its five-match winless run, moved to 18 points from 16 matches but remains ninth on the table. CFC stays eighth with 19 points off 16 fixtures, following its seventh defeat of the season. Goa dominated the contest from start to finish, leaving an under-pressure Chennaiyin with little room to breathe.

Jorge Ortiz netted a stunning hat-trick as FC Goa inflicted a humiliating 5-0 defeat on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Wednesday. Versatile Spaniard Ortiz (20’, 41’ & 53’) ran riot after Makan Chothe (6’) scored his first ISL goal early in the match.