Out-of-form Chennaiyin meets Goa in must-win ISL match

Chennai :





Chennaiyin (19 points from 15 matches), which has registered just one win in its last six fixtures, is eighth on the table while an equally struggling Goa (15 points from 15 matches) is a rung below. “It will be difficult [to qualify for the final-four], but we have a chance. We need to fight together until the end,” said CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic, adding that the injured Vladimir Koman would sit out again.

Its play-off hopes hanging by a thread, an out-of-form Chennaiyin FC would look to stay alive in the Indian Super League 2021-22 when it takes on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Wednesday.