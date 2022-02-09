Triumphant India Under-19 squad back home after a long flight

New Delhi :





National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman, a member of the support staff headed by chief coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, flew separately with the reserve players, who had been rushed to the Caribbean following a Covid-19 outbreak in the India camp during the group stage. The Yash Dhull-led India defeated England by four wickets in the 2022 edition final in Antigua on Saturday to clinch the U-19 World Cup trophy.

The victorious India Under-19 contingent returned home on Tuesday after winning a record-extending fifth World Cup crown last week. The title-winning squad landed in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning after a long journey back home from the Caribbean.