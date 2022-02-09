Haryana Steelers defeats Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai :

Tamil Thalaivas suffered its second successive loss as it went down 29-37 to Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.





Thalaivas, which endured a close defeat to U Mumba in its previous fixture, walked away empty-handed due to poor game awareness. The Tamil Nadu team had the opportunity to secure a point from the loss (a defeat margin of seven points or under guarantees a point), but created its own downfall in the last move of the match.





Haryana dominated the contest, leading it almost throughout, and deservedly took home five points for the victory. All-rounder Ashish (16 points – 13 raid points and 3 tackle points) led the Steelers charge while skipper Vikash Kandola did his bit by earning eight raid points.





Manjeet (10 points – 8 raid points and 2 tackle points) and Ajinkya Pawar (8 raid points) were once again the top-scorers for Thalaivas, which was clean swept twice during the clash. On Wednesday, the PO Surjeet Singh-led Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddha in an important match.





Result: Tamil Thalaivas 29





lost to Haryana Steelers 37