It was an extremely challenging task to host U-19 World Cup: ICC chief

Dubai :

ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice, said that hosting a 16-team tournament across four countries in pandemic times was an extremely challenging task.





"The ICC thanks Cricket West Indies for the successful hosting of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. The event, which showcases the future stars of the game, took place from January 14 to February 5 and saw India crowned champions after 48 games of exciting and competitive cricket. With 16 teams competing across four host countries, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda, the event was successfully and safely delivered with India lifting the trophy for a record fifth time," said ICC in a statement on Tuesday.





ICC chief executive, Allardice said, "We are delighted with the successful hosting of the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. The scale of the operation, hosting 16 teams across four countries during a global pandemic is extremely challenging, but our hosts did an excellent job to ensure we could give the opportunity to the future stars of the game to play in a World Cup. We share our thanks with Cricket West Indies, the four host countries, the players and match officials.





"Also, congratulations to India for winning the 2022 edition in what was a thoroughly deserved achievement," said Allardice.