Mumbai City edges out Chennaiyin 1-0

Chennai :

With the victory, defending ISL champion Mumbai City ended its seven-match winless streak. Following the outcome MCFC moved to fifth on the table with 22 points from 14 games while CFC remains seventh with 19 points off 15 fixtures. Five minutes from time, pacy winger Vikram made the difference. Vikram got on the end of a cross that was delivered by Bradden Inman from the right flank. He controlled the ball well with his first touch and then slotted it past Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.