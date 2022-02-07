China clinches AFC Women’s Asian Cup title

Mumbai :

Korea looked to be cruising to its maiden crown after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time, but China fought back through goals from Tang Jiali (68’ P), Zhang Linyan (72’) and Xiao Yuyi (90’). Yuyi netted the winner deep into stoppage time to seal her side the title.





Korea opened the scoring in the 27th minute, with Lee Geum-min breaking into the box before sending a cross to Choe Yu-Ri, who scored the 100th goal of the tournament. China suffered more woes in the closing stages of the first half when a VAR review saw Korea awarded a penalty following Yao Lingwei’s handball.





Ji So-yun converted from the spot in injury time. China, however, received a lifeline in the 68th minute when it was granted a penalty after Lee Young-ju’s handball. Jiali made no mistake from the spot. China drew level four minutes later, thanks to some poor defending by Korea.