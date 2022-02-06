IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Chahal, Sundar combine to bowl West Indies out for 176

Ahmedabad :

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with a stunning 4/49 as West Indies were bowled out for just 176 in 43.5 overs in the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. At 79/7 in 23 overs, things could have been worse for West Indies if not for the 78-run partnership between Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29).





The duo's stand meant West Indies crossed the 150-mark but failed to bat out their full quota of 50 overs. For India, apart from Chahal, Washington Sundar provided great support with his 3/30 in nine overs on a pitch that provided a lot of turn for the spinners. Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) were good in extracting some help for the pacers.





Pushed into batting first, Shai Hope smashed Siraj for consecutive boundaries through the off-side. But on the next ball, Siraj had the last laugh as Hope chopped on a scrambled-seam delivery to his stumps in an attempt to drive.





Brandon King and Darren Bravo found boundaries till both of them were taken out by Sundar in the 12th over. While King chipped a slower off-break to mid-wicket, Bravo was beaten by lack of turn and was rapped on the pads. Sundar convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take the review and replays showed the ball hitting the stumps.





India continued to keep a lid on the scoring rate as West Indies continued to give wickets to spinners. Nicholas Pooran missed the sweep off Chahal and was hit low on the front pad after the ball turned in. Umpire gave it not out but India took the review and got to change the decision as ball-tracking showed the ball crashing into the middle stump.





After Pooran became Chahal's 100th scalp in ODIs, the leg-spinner dismissed captain Kieron Pollard on the very next ball. Pollard, in a bid to loft down the gr'und, didn't use his feet and missed the googly from Chahal, only for his off-stump to be rattled for a golden duck.





In his next over, Chahal bagged his third wicket as Shamarh Brooks tried to defend a sharply turning delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire gave it not out but it was overturned on review as ultra-edge showed a spike on the ball going past bat.





West Indies' fall continued as Akeal Hosein under-edged to Pant off Krishna. But Jason Holder and Fabian Allen built a much-needed partnership of 78 off 91 balls for the eighth wicket. Allen dealt in fours off Siraj and Chahal while Holder was trading in sixes thrice off Chahal and once-off Shardul Thakur.





The partnership ended when Allen chipped the ball back to Sundar for a soft dismissal. By then, Holder had reached his fifty but, in an attempt to punch on the up, he was undone by extra bounce from Krishna and gave an outer edge to Pant. Chahal wrapped the innings as Alzarri Joseph holed out to long-on.





Brief scores: West Indies 176 all out in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 57, Fabian Allen 29; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/49, Washington Sundar 3/30) against India



