U19 WC: Everyone had to maintain strict diet, will enjoy ice cream now, says Yash Dhull

North Sound :





Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for Covid-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup. "It is a proud moment for everyone, we had to struggle hard, but every player had a strong mindset. Everyone in this camp is mentally strong so that is why we were able to achieve this feat," said Dhull. Raj Bawa scalped five wickets while Ravi Kumar took four as England was bowled out for 189. Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed then played knocks of 50 each as India won the final by four wickets.