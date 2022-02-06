PKL: U Mumba wins thriller

Chennai :

U Mumba eventually won the nail-biting contest 35-33. Down by a huge margin of 15 points (11-26) during the change of ends, Thalaivas looked a different unit post the interval and was a whisker away from catching up its rival. The Tamil Nadu team thus suffered its fifth defeat of the season and now has 45 points off 16 fixtures.





U Mumba, which looked a bit complacent in the final 20 minutes, has earned 48 points from 16 matches. Raider Abhishek Singh was the shining light for U Mumba, picking up 10 points (9 raid points and 1 tackle point). V Ajith Kumar (7 raid points) provided good assistance while three defenders earned three points each. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar collected seven points apiece, but could not deliver the goods at the death.





Result: Tamil Thalaivas 33 lost toU Mumba 35