Bopanna-Ramkumar duo in Tata Open final

Pune :

Bopanna and Ramkumar will meet top seeds Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith from Australia in the summit clash on Sunday. Meanwhile, Finnish youngster Emil Ruusuvuori set up a singles final meeting with Joao Sousa following a hard-fought win over Kamil Majchrzak in the last-four stage. Emil walked out a 6-3, 7-6(0) winner over Kamil (Poland) after one hour and 46 minutes of engrossing semi-final action. Meanwhile, Portugal’s Sousa ended Elias Ymer’s fine run with a 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 comeback triumph against the Swede in one hour and 13 minutes.