Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad crushes Kochi

Hyderabad :

Hyderabad Black Hawks began its Prime Volleyball League campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Kochi Blue Spikers here on Saturday.





Hyderabad clinched the first four sets 15-12, 15-11, 15-11, 15-10 before Kochi avoided a clean sweep by bagging the final set 15-13. Black Hawks picked up two points for the win, with Rohit Kumar being adjudged the man of the match.





Kochi captain Karthik started the match on a strong note, but Hyderabad fought back through Rohit to level the score at 5-5. Black Hawks then held a 12-10 advantage before sealing the opening set 15-12. Even in the second set, Hyderabad was in the ascendancy as it had a two-point (12-10) cushion towards the end.





Black Hawks won a ‘Super Point’ and made use of the momentum to secure a 2-0 lead in the contest. The ‘home’ team continued to dominate the match, pocketing the third and fourth sets with ease. But, Kochi held its nerve in the final set to close it out 15-13 and prevent Hyderabad from gaining an extra point for the win.