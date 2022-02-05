England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday. Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
New Delhi: The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match. Teams: India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana (w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar England U-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.
