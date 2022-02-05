Have to take team forward from where Virat left, focus on giving players clarity: Rohit

Ahmedabad :





"When Virat was the captain, I was the vice-captain. I just have to take it from where he left. Everybody knows what is expected out of them, we want to continue with the same template. There is not much we need to change. It is just that adaptability and being open to different things is what we have spoken of. It is not like I have to come in and change things drastically," said Rohit during a virtual press conference. "I just have to take it from where he left and it is important guys understand the responsibilities. This is what I will focus on, giving them the clarity on what is expected out of them," he added.





When asked about potentially leading the Test side, Rohit said: "My focus right now is to lead India in the ODIs and T20Is against West Indies. I am not thinking too far ahead." India had last suffered a 0-3 ODI series against South Africa and there were question marks over the brand of cricket the Men in Blue have been playing. "My thoughts are very straightforward, the series against South Africa is the only ODI series we have lost in the past few years. Our ODI percentage has been 70 plus if I am not wrong, maybe more. If there is a change we need to do in terms of how we approach the game, we will do that. It is not like you have to suddenly come and copy what other teams are doing," said Rohit.





"Other teams are different and their setups are different. I am open to change in approach, we have had chats with individuals. But suddenly, we cannot change too many things. It is important for us to keep things simple. The way we have played in the past few years has been remarkable, the guys who are coming in now have not played ODI cricket much, it is crucial for us to give them a chance and we have the time to do that. Over the course of coming months, we will look to do things differently," he added.





India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (available for 2nd ODI), Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16. Rohit was supposed to lead the side in the ODIs against South Africa, but a hamstring issue ruled him out, however, he has regained his fitness and is ready to lead the Men in Blue.