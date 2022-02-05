Tata Open: Sriram Balaji-Vishnu Vardhan duo bows out in semi-finals

Pune :

The Indian pairing of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan suffered a defeat on Friday to bow out of the Tata Open Maharashtra 2022 doubles event in the semi-final stage.





The local duo, which had made it to the main draw as an alternate pair following withdrawals, went down 2-6, 4-6 to the top-seeded Australian combination of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.





Meanwhile, in the singles quarter-finals, Kamil Majchrzak (Poland) stunned second seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.





Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-4 while Joao Sousa from Portugal got the better of German Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-3. Elias Ymer of Sweden continued his fine run in the singles event with a 6-4, 7-6(4) triumph over Italy’s Stefano Travaglia.