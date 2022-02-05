10th National title for TVS Racing’s Jagan

Chennai :

TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar finished third in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Race 1 on Friday, but the 15 points were enough to clinch him his 10th National crown.





The 33-year-old Jagan bagged the top honours with a race to spare in the ongoing fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here.





Anish Shetty of Race Concepts, astride a KTM 390, shrugged off a hip injury that he suffered in qualifying to win the thrilling Pro-Stock 301-400cc Race 1.





Sparks Racing’s Allwin Xavier won both the races in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category. In the Pro-Stock 165cc Race 1, Jagan (11 minutes, 48.726 seconds) was content to finish third behind winner and teammate KY Ahamed (11:45.710), who went past Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu (11:45.953) on the final lap.





“The goal was to clinch the 10th title. I am extremely happy to have sealed the championship. In the race, I did not push much as I was focussed on picking up the points that I needed for the championship,” said Jagan, who now has 174 points in total.





In the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Race 1, Anish (11:19.140) scrambled from a P3 start to the front after a battle with pole-sitter Deepak Ravikumar from TVS Racing. As the race progressed, Ahamed (11:19.332) jumped two places to tuck in behind Anish while Gusto Racing’s Rahil Shetty (11:19.636) completed the podium.





Alwin Sundar (12:54.845) of AS Motorsports and Samrul Zubair (13:03.969) from Raceists finished in that order behind Novice (Stock 165cc) Race 1 winner Allwin (12:54.639). Allwin (12:57.130) came up trumps in the second race too, ahead of second-placed Alwin (12:57.484) and third-placed Jinendra Kiran Sangave (13:02.255) of Sparks Racing.





