India eyes record-extending fifth title

With five wins in as many matches, an upbeat India would fancy its chances (Image credit: ICC)

North Sound :

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.





And come Saturday, India, given the rich vein of form, would fancy its chances of winning a record-extending fifth title. Standing in the way is a driven English team, which will chase its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash. Yash Dhull and Co. will take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.





India has had a smooth run into the final despite a massive off-field setback. A total of six players, including skipper Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, had tested positive for Covid during the first round and were forced to miss two group matches.





Dhull, who reportedly had the worst symptoms among those infected, has lived up to the hype in the three innings he has played so far, including the match-winning hundred against Australia in the semi-finals.





The in-form Rasheed, too, has shown his brilliance and is one to watch out for in the title decider. Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh were cautious in their approach in the previous match against Australia, so the duo would be keen to make the most of the first powerplay.





While the batters have come up with great individual performances, the bowlers have fired in unison in the youth competition. Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s extra pace and Ravi Kumar’s swing have rattled the opposition’s top-order batters while the Vicky Ostwal-led spin attack has dominated the middle overs.





Left-arm orthodox Ostwal is India’s highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at 10.75. After a tense semi-final win over Afghanistan, England would be more than keen to end its title drought of the last 24 years. Like India, England, too, has remained unbeaten in the tournament. Captain Tom Prest has led from the front with 292 runs at an average of 73 while left-arm pacer Joshua Boyden has 13 wickets at a stellar average 9.53.





The India batters will have to be wary of wrist spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has been tasked with providing breakthroughs in the middle overs for England.