Mohammad Hasnain's action found illegal, suspended from bowling in international cricket

Lahore :

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement regarding Hasnain after the test on his bowling action was conducted.





"The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain's assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits," stated an official PCB release.





"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment," stated further. PCB also stated that Hasnain will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League and will use the time to modify his bowling action.





"Mohammad Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League," stated PCB.





"Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," stated further.